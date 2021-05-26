Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... National Paper Airplane Day
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day
Baseball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Hoover, Ala., Game Two TBD, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Baseball: Alabama 9, South Carolina 3
Did you notice?
- Practices might be more entertaining than games for the Broncos, at least when these two Alabama greats line up against one another.
- The Patriots have an atypical rookie hazing routine, because of course they do. Weird to see a quarterback in the No. 50 jersey.
- lt's not an on-field record, which makes it arguably more impressive.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
101 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 26, 1965: Future Crimson Tide baseball coach Mitch Gaspard was born in Port Arthur, Texas.
May 26, 1983: Former Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
May 26, 1988: Former Crimson Tide center William Vlachos was born.
May 26, 2019: Legendary quarterback Bart Starr died in Birmingham. He was 85.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant