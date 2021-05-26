Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Hoover, Ala., Game Two TBD, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 9, South Carolina 3

Practices might be more entertaining than games for the Broncos, at least when these two Alabama greats line up against one another.

The Patriots have an atypical rookie hazing routine, because of course they do. Weird to see a quarterback in the No. 50 jersey.

lt's not an on-field record, which makes it arguably more impressive.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

101 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 26, 1965: Future Crimson Tide baseball coach Mitch Gaspard was born in Port Arthur, Texas.

May 26, 1983: Former Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

May 26, 1988: Former Crimson Tide center William Vlachos was born.

May 26, 2019: Legendary quarterback Bart Starr died in Birmingham. He was 85.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

