Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2021
Today is ... National Brisket Day
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day
Rowing: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Sarasota, Fla., Watch/Live Stats
Baseball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Hoover, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama advanced three runners to the NCAA Championship Finals, with seniors Taylor Gorum and Nickolette Dunbars and junior Mercy Chelangat all staking their place after impressive performances in prelims. Chelangat set a facility-record time in the 10k meter (33:06.83), and five more members of the Crimson Tide advanced to Saturday's semifinals.
BamaCentral headlines ...
- Too Little, Too Late for Alabama Baseball in 7-2 Loss to No. 13 Florida
- Despite Loss to Florida, Pitching Depth Serves as Silver Lining for Alabama Baseball
- Talk of the Tide: Making Alabama Baseball's Case for an NCAA Regional
- How to Watch Alabama Baseball in the Fourth Round of the 2021 SEC Tournament
- Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the 2021 SEC Tournament
- The Extra Point: 10 Notable Things Tua Tagovailoa Told Dolphins Reporters
- Alabama Football vs Mercer Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced
- All Things CW: Good Decisions Pay Off Big-Time for Alabama Players
- Alabama DH Owen Diodati Heating Up at Right Time in SEC Tournament: "He's Got the Clutch Gene"
- Throwback Crimson Tikes: Optiloosa
Did you notice?
- These are always some of my favorite awards. It's interesting to see what student-athletes take part in outside of the field/arena.
- Yep, looks like an SEC-worthy breaking ball to me. Alabama commit Parker Picot is a Michigan product.
- After all, it is a record year for many Crimson Tide student-athletes. Junior Dylan Smith will soon have a professional decision to make.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
99 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.
May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.