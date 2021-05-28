Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Brisket Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day

Rowing: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Sarasota, Fla., Watch/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Hoover, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama advanced three runners to the NCAA Championship Finals, with seniors Taylor Gorum and Nickolette Dunbars and junior Mercy Chelangat all staking their place after impressive performances in prelims. Chelangat set a facility-record time in the 10k meter (33:06.83), and five more members of the Crimson Tide advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

BamaCentral headlines ...

Did you notice?

These are always some of my favorite awards. It's interesting to see what student-athletes take part in outside of the field/arena.

Yep, looks like an SEC-worthy breaking ball to me. Alabama commit Parker Picot is a Michigan product.

After all, it is a record year for many Crimson Tide student-athletes. Junior Dylan Smith will soon have a professional decision to make.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

99 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ...