Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Re-Ups Intensity Heading Into Florida Week
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Quarterback Emory Jones
- Windham Wrap-up: Former Saban Assistants Making Big Impact Across College Football
- Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Named to USA National Team
- Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Florida Week
- Alabama Football Receives Encouraging News Regarding LB Will Anderson Jr.
- Alabama Football Coaches Name Six Players of the Week
- Jase McClellan is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- TV Time and Network Announced for Alabama vs Southern Miss
- Alabama Players Front and Center During NFL Week 1
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Collegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., All Day
Crimson Tide results
Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Collegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn.
Did you notice?
- Alabama basketball appears to be gaining momentum on the recruiting trail with a couple highly-rated prospects
- There were plenty of former Alabama players on Monday Night Football, and here's a brief summary
- Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was efficient in his NFL debut, and NFL Next Gen Stats tell the (better) story
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
There are enough former Alabama players in the NFL to form an entire roster, and the list only grows, but which position group has the most?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum
September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I just waxed the dude.” — Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.