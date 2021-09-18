September 18, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.
  • Men's Golf vs Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Ill. LIVE SCORING | TEE TIMES
  • Volleyball vs Western Carolina (10 a.m.) and Tennessee Tech (6 p.m.), Tuscaloosa, Ala. 
  • Football at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m. 

Crimson Tide results

Men's Tennis: Three Alabama doubles teams won and, in singles matches, the Crimson Tide took five out of seven matchups.

Track & Field: Alabama cross country men's wins team and individual gold, Alabama women's takes third place

Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide enters day two ninth overall after a first-round total of 9-over par (289).

Volleyball: Alabama opens Bama Bash with a four-set win to Houston with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-20.

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.”            — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this ...

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant at graduation
