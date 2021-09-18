Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.

Men's Golf vs Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Ill. LIVE SCORING | TEE TIMES

Volleyball vs Western Carolina (10 a.m.) and Tennessee Tech (6 p.m.), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Football at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Crimson Tide results

Men's Tennis: Three Alabama doubles teams won and, in singles matches, the Crimson Tide took five out of seven matchups.

Track & Field: Alabama cross country men's wins team and individual gold, Alabama women's takes third place

Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide enters day two ninth overall after a first-round total of 9-over par (289).

Volleyball: Alabama opens Bama Bash with a four-set win to Houston with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-20.

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this ...