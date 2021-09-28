September 28, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... National Good Neighbor Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

  • Not only did cornerback Trevon Diggs intercept former teammate Jalen Hurts and return it for a touchdown Monday night, but he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to began a season with three interceptions in the team's first three games.
  • Looks a little different than the set up at the Mal Moore facility nowadays...
  • Alabama women's golf is off to a good start in preparation for its upcoming season. A runner-up finish isn't too bad, and the Crimson Tide likely has more to show us this year.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss coming to town this weekend, you'll surely be reminded of Nick Saban's 23-0 record against former assistants at Alabama. But more specifically, what's the average margin of victory for the Crimson Tide in those 23 games?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 28, 2013: Coming off a lackluster win against Colorado State, and a week of soul searching, Alabama shut out No. 21 Ole Miss 25-0. T.J. Yeldon rushed for 121 yards and Kenyan Drake 99 as the Crimson Tide outgained the Rebels 434-205 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "It'll be huge for the confidence of our players," Nick Saban said.

September 28, 1963: With the defense limiting Tulane to 99 yards, Alabama rolled to a 28-0 win over the Greenies at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. Quarterback Joe Namath, who passed only nine times, scored on a 1-yard run. Benny Nelson went 33 yards for a score. Billy Piper returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown. Hudson Harris also had a 20-yard touchdown run.

September 28, 2019: Alabama enjoyed a record-setting day en route to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeVonta Smith set Crimson Tide records with 274 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did likewise with six touchdown passes and topped A.J. McCarron’s career mark of 80 touchdowns responsible.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can’t wait for tomorrow. Why? Because I get better looking every day.” – Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this ...

Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III, Ole Miss game program, Sept. 28, 2019
