September 7, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Alabama at Kennesaw State, 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama football's season-opening win to Miami was by a 31-point margin, and the Crimson Tide has won its first game 15 consecutive years under coach Nick Saban. Of the last 15 season openers, which year and to who did Alabama have its largest margin of victory?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Alex Leatherwood, Jedrick Wills Jr., Matt Womack, Miller Forristall, New Mexico State game program, Sept. 7. 2019
