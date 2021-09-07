Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 7, 2021
Today is ... National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- After Solid Debut, Jameson Williams Elevates Talented WR Corps
- Alabama Linebacker Christopher Allen Likely Out for Year
- Windham Wrap-up: Welcome Back College Football
- Photos and Video as Alabama Football Begins Preparations for Mercer
- In-State 2022 QB Zach Pyron Reopens Recruitment
- Nick Saban Responds to Sideline Moment with TE Jahleel Billingsley
- Alabama Coaches Name Seven Players of the Week
- Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Volleyball: Alabama at Kennesaw State, 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
Alabama football's season-opening win to Miami was by a 31-point margin, and the Crimson Tide has won its first game 15 consecutive years under coach Nick Saban. Of the last 15 season openers, which year and to who did Alabama have its largest margin of victory?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
Did you notice?
- This moment between Trey Sanders and an Alabama trainer sums up his first game back
- Alabama hockey announces date of its home opener to Auburn
- Former Alabama cornerback Kareem Jackson named a team captain of Denver Broncos
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant