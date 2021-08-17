H2 For You: Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly is Primed for Bob Cousy Award Talk

The veteran member of the Crimson Tide backcourt was one of the nation's best late last season and should be a favorite to be college basketball's top point guard.

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is flat-out good. Really good. He could be a first team All-American this season. It's mid-August and I've been considering the likelihood, which should tell you something.

Oh, and "could" may be redacted for "should" at a later date.

There's something unique about the way he plays. He's slippery in spaces most players shouldn't be, he's a scoring threat at all three levels, and he's a wizard when there's a creative play or pass to be made.

And after watching him come on late during the Crimson Tide's postseason run last season, he's my preseason pick to win the Bob Cousy Award given to top point guard of college basketball.

What led him to Alabama and coach Nate Oats shouldn't be an at-length portion of this, and you should already know something: Quinerly was always one of the most talented players his age at every stage, and it took a more conducive setting, or system, for him to succeed as a high-level college guard.

Oats runs an offense that's counter to the culture of college basketball. It's fast, fluid, and free in movement, making the Crimson Tide offense especially dreamy for a player of Quinerly's skillset.

He's best on the ball but is skilled enough off-ball to remain present and respected on the floor as a catch-and-shoot threat when fellow guards Jaden Shackelford, JD Davison, and Nimari Burnett decide to dicate the flow of things.

It'd border ignorance to not presume the Alabama backcourt could coexist and orchestrate the offense democratically. But it'd also be lazy to not say Quinerly is the most important straw of the Crimson Tide's communal concoction.

Alabama is a different beast with him running things from the top of the key, and you'll see what I'm talking about.

Quinerly averaged 12.9 points per game, and added 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game in 30 appearances last season. Not overwhelming, not impressive, not worthy of first team All-American recognition, you may say.

He was just under 51% in field goals and just over 43% in three-point shooting in what was, really, his first full season of college basketball.

Anyone who watched enough of the Crimson Tide last year knows he didn't get going until late in the conference calendar. Quinerly redshirted in 2019-20 after transferring in from Villanova and took some time to settle into the offense.

But once he did, he took off quickly.

After championship-level performances at the SEC Tournament, Quinerly was named Most Outstanding Player and was selected to the All-Tournament team. He finished conference play with a 50% three-point shooting mark.

The then-sophomore carried that momentum into the NCAA Tournament, including a 14 point, 11 assist performance in Alabama's second round to Iona.

I expect him to take another jump, though, when the Tide's upcoming season starts. Other players, too, but Quinerly is who I'm most interested to watch among those returning for Alabama.

Around March is when Oats realized its best offense was through 'JQ' because his playmaking skills were more apparent than most teammates and his ability to spot open men in traffic wasn't exactly common.

In college basketball, in big moments in March, point guards win and lose you games, and the ability of a heady veteran to do the former is as imperative to the team's success as the latter is to avoid.

Baylor of the 2021 postseason is Exhibit A, and the combination of All-Americans Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell were as lethal of a dose of guard play as you'll find in college basketball archives. They were unbelievable.

I do think, though, that Quinerly can mimic Butler's success, in particular, and fall in line with a similar Player Efficiency Rating. The Alabama guard registered a PER of 18.1 last season, with Butler topping it at a flat 25 after freshman and sophomore seasons at Baylor with ratings of 14.7 and 21.0.

Mitchell, the other All-American guard of Baylor's championship backcourt last season, jumped from a PER of 13.3 to 21.8 in his first to second year for the Bears.

Baylor was stacked, so this isn't meant to diminish its other players, just to focus on elements that define national championship-winning groups.

The bar is set.

So, if Quinerly can progress in the Alabama offense, meaning cut down on turnovers and continue to play with high IQ, aggressiveness, and the in-control-but-fast-paced style Oats loves his guards to possess, then the Crimson Tide's ceiling this season would only not be reached in spite of the point guard's level of play.

And, in terms of having a high-caliber running mate, the Mitchell to his Butler or vice versa, that's what necessitates a championship season for Alabama.

My bet is Quinerly will do his part.