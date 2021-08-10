H2 For You: In Doubt or Not, Alabama Football Should be Ranked No. 1

The Crimson Tide's on-field success annually outweighs any concerns of coaching staff and roster turnover, and it should because its top ranking is 50/50 since 2009.

We’re less than one month away from the start of the 2021 college football season, and Alabama is ranked number one in the first coaches poll of the fall.

But I'm wondering where the Crimson Tide will be ranked in the first AP Poll. And so are you. We both have pretty good guesses, though, considering any defending national champion would be high up there. In the case of Alabama, it's a safer assumption than usual. It's too safe an assumption.

No matter what, no matter who returns and who doesn't or which assistant leaves and which assistant is hired, Alabama's preseason position should always be on top because the math favors, well, umm, precisely that.

Since 2009, the (un)official beginning of Alabama’s dynasty under coach Nick Saban, the Tide has won six of the last 12 national titles. Ya-de-ya-de-ya; stale stat. But it's a quite favorable 50/50 bet predicting the program's zillionth college football crown, even in the preseason.

So don’t outsmart the room.

Alabama has only repeated as national champions once since its run began, winning it all in 2011 and again in 2012, but still, it's the smart pick again this year.

The Crimson Tide lose all but a few starters on offense, but return plenty on a deep, depth-personified defensive unit that could, or should be one of the nation's best.

On offense, junior wide receiver John Metchie III may continue the program's run of first round picks at the position, and there are others who could be as impactful like tight end Jahleel Billingsley and any combination of Crimson Tide ball carriers.

Can't forget about first-year starter Bryce Young at quarterback, either, the player fans and pundits are eager to see perform after arriving to campus as one of the school's highest-rated recruits ever.

Defensively, junior linebackers and assumed starters Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o will likely be the nation's top unit. Or insert a different combination if you'd like, but assume the same result.

Defensive backs Jordan Battle and Josh Jobe return, along with sophomores Brian Branch and Malachi Moore, to form an athletic, rangy, and sure-tackling back end.

All this meaning, well ...

Most like its rivals, when picking against 'Bama, contrarians lose to Saban-led teams, too, because there’s a large enough sample size to say otherwise. To stick with ‘boring,' or to pick the team that best symbolizes a 'broken' sport in the minds of fans not wearing some combination of crimson and white and houndstooth any/every Saturday from August to January is to be not much more than reasonable.

It doesn’t matter which players left the roster or how many coaches left the staff, not when it’s year-after-year-after-year and so on and so on. The Crimson Tide should still be number one every single preseason.

Alabama loses a Heisman finalist, a first team All-American, and a first round NFL Draft pick all at the same position, quarterback, Mac Jones. That makes up an entire wall of former players at most places. If I listed each accolade, trophy won, or record broken from every player gone on last year's title-winning team I'd be masquerading as a novelist trying to write the last ten thousand-or-so words to fill the ending chapters.

I'll just stick to the in-spite-of argument instead.

DeVonta Smith, the former Crimson Tide wide receiver who had to—albeit amicably—tussle with two teammates just to win the Heisman Trophy, yep, he's gone. As is Najee Harris, the nation's top running back last season. As are three offensive lineman from the crop's top unit nationally. Jaylen Waddle, the other first round pick at wide receiver, he's also in the NFL now. Patrick Surtain II is too.

Oh, and defensive lineman Christian Barmore left, but for the greener, grumpier Patriot pastures of New England. He's the guy who pulled off the tough-to-do Ndamukong Suh impression better than, at times, anyone else in college football.

Yet there are Crimson Tide players you and I aren't familiar with being in increased roles who will ably replace everyone I just mentioned this season. Don't forget, Alabama signed one of the best recruiting classes of memory. It's one of the more promising collections of freshman talent we've seen come to the Capstone.

And there are newly-hired assistant coaches who, in a few years, could be shot callers at programs like USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Miami, or any other bluebloods you can think of.

It's a fairly-educated hunch.

I mean, seriously, who else besides Nick Saban can call up two head coaches in the NFL and convince them to head for Tuscaloosa, Alabama? Offensive line coach Doug Marrone, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans' former coach-slash-general manager, did exactly that upon being relieved of their duties in the pros.

They might actually be better than the coaches they replace as on-field staffers. They won't be worse given their resumes.

Replace every aforementioned name and ask yourself, 'Wouldn't this make for a nightmare of a 2021 season for every other program?' Likely. More than.

But don't wonder how does Alabama do it, wonder how does he do it. How does Saban do it is the question, rather the reason why we'll both never see that many zeros in our bank account, and why we'll both fumble around countless uninformed answers to the query.

We're not him, and they're not Alabama. No one is, and that's the point. You'll be reminded, as you are every season, why that's the case.