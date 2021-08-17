Kira Lewis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama point guard and current New Orleans Pelican has recently impressed during the NBA Summer League.

Following Kira Lewis' rookie season in the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans point guard has been in Las Vegas, Nevada to play in the NBA Summer League.

The former Crimson Tide player, who reclassified and entered college early, spent two years at Alabama before being a lottery pick of the Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft (13th overall).

He provided sparks off the bench for New Orleans this past season, but just turned 20-years-old and was sent out west to further develop this summer.

And Lewis has done just that. He's averaging 12.2 points per game, 5.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals through four games this summer.

But that's not the only reason he's our Pro Athlete of the Week, no, it's because four nights ago he was arguably the best player on the court in the Pelicans game to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Against the Cavs young crop, the 2020 lottery pick scored 22 points on 7-11 shooting and shot 2-3 from three-point range. Not included was a 6-6 night at the free throw line.

Lewis also accounted for two rebounds, two assists, and one steal that night.

Teaming up with fellow Alabama teammate and 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Herb Jones has likely put Lewis at ease. The two shared the floor for two seasons while members of the Crimson Tide.

Honorable mention

Morgan McCullough: the former Alabama infielder continues to impress for the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association. He's fifth in the league in batting average with a .340 mark, and in the last week he's reached base safely in each game.

