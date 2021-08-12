Preseason Work for Alabama Soccer Ends in Scoreless Draw to Tennessee

The Crimson Tide traveled to Knoxville for an exhibition match in preparation for its season opener next week.

The Alabama soccer program begins its regular season next week at home to Jacksonville State, so the Crimson Tide's exhibition to Tennessee was a good test of where the team stands.

In a scoreless draw on the road to the Volunteers, Alabama was able to look to improvements from last season despite not scoring a goal. In part, that's thanks to graduate student McKinley Crone who returns in goal for the Crimson Tide.

Crone registered a clean sheet and fended off a Tennessee attack that helped the Volunteers to a record of 8-6-1 last season.

The last time these two teams played was in 2020, and it was an offensively-driven match Alabama won 3-1, counter to what was on display tonight in the preseason contest.

For the Tide, it returns 15 players from its roster last season, including its leading scorer midfielder Felicia Knox. Alabama's assist leader senior Kat Rogers also returns for the 2021-22 year. The team also welcomes 14 newcomers to the squad, including 11 freshmen and three transfer players.

Multiple players of the Crimson Tide, both newcomers and returners, have international experience, including junior Reyna Reyes who contributed for the Mexico National Team during its friendlies earlier this year.

The regular season kicks off on August 19 to the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State, the Crimson Tide's first home game of the season. Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m. CT and admission is free to all Alabama soccer games during the regular season.

After eight non-conference opponents to open its schedule, Alabama then begins SEC play in mid-September to Ole Miss.