Steven Setterstrom is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Steven Setterstrom, a pro golfer and member of the Forme Tour, won the Emerald Coast Golf Tour event last weekend in Panama City, Florida.
It was his third first place finish in a professional tournament, this summer counting the Capital City Golf Classic and the Alabama Open in late July.
Setterstrom, who was recently granted conditional status to the PGA's Mackenzie Tour, played four seasons at Alabama from 2015-2018 before attempting the ascent through pro golf ranks.
Last weekend, the former Alabama golfer won by seven strokes and had a three-round score of 68-71-70.
Honorable mention
- Former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach, now of the San Francisco Giants organization, hit a homerun in three straight games in Single-A.
