This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 12-18, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of April 12-18, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, it's that time of the year, when coach Nick Saban roams the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium wearing his patented coat and tie for Alabama football's A-Day.

It's a reminder of what was accomplished last season, and an optimistic glance at the potential of this year. New faces, new coaches, new team, all annual obstacles that are introduced to Crimson Tide fans for the first time come its annual spring game.

A-Day is Saturday, April 17. Kickoff is at noon CT with ESPN televising the scrimmage.

But... I'm jumping ahead, considering how much Alabama sports action comes your way this week.

Baseball plays at The Joe four times, starting with Samford visiting Tuesday at 6 p.m CT. Then it hosts Auburn for a weekend series, though it runs Thursday-Saturday versus the typical Friday-Sunday matchup.

Either way, Saturday could be a sports-filled day for many Crimson Tide fans hopping around campus to-and-from different games.

Softball hosts Alabama State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT, then welcomes conference rival Florida for a Friday-Sunday weekend series at Rhoads Stadium. Like I said, it's a busy weekend on campus.

Men's tennis plays twice this week, with its first match at LSU on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT, then at Texas A&M on Saturday. Time is TBA for its match against the Aggies.

Later this week, Gymnastics will be on its way to Forth Worth, TX. for the NCAA Championship Finals. It's a two-day final, Friday and Saturday. Times are TBA.

Also on Friday and Saturday, track & field participates at the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Ala. Typically, they are All-Day events.

Meanwhile … there's another championship to be played.

Women's golf travels I-20 to Birmingham, Ala. for the SEC Championship. It's a five-day tournament, starting Wednesday and ending Sunday.

And finally, Alabama rowing takes its place at the Big 10 Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. It's hosted in Cincinnati, Ohio., with times TBA.

With most spring sports finishing up in a few weeks, we'll hit a dead period, so take advantage of the schedule and sunny weather while you can. The summer months can be lonely without your fill of Alabama athletics.

