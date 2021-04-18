This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 19-25, 2021

What's going on in Alabama sports for the week of April 19-25, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, spring football for the Crimson Tide wrapped up yesterday after its annual A-Day scrimmage. You can only tell so much from those sort of things, but it was Alabama football nonetheless.

Meanwhile ...

Spring sports are slowly coming to an end, at least most, but there's still plenty of action this week.

Beginning Monday, men's tennis will play at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., a five-day tournament ending Friday afternoon.

Women's tennis also plays at the SEC Championships this week, Monday-Friday, though the Crimson Tide host this time in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Baseball, coming off its series win to Auburn, plays Tuesday night in Birmingham against UAB. First pitch is at 6 p.m. CT. Then, Alabama travels to Lexington to play Kentucky in a weekend conference series.

Men's golf heads to coastal Georgia, and Sea Island, for the SEC Championships. Play begins Wednesday and wraps up on Sunday.

If you haven't noticed, it's that time of year, with the Crimson Tide competing in three conference championships this week.

Softball, one of the rare teams still in its regular season, plays Southern Miss at home on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Then, in a two-day series on Saturday and Sunday, Alabama hosts Louisiana. Game one starts at 1:30 p.m. CT, and game two will begin at the same time.

Rowing, meanwhile, travels to Austin, TX., for the Longhorn Invitational, a one-day event out west.

That's about it this week for Alabama sports.

