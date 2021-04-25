This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 26-May 2, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of April 26-May 2, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, we've gotten to the end of the spring semester. With that comes the 'dead period' of Alabama sports, as baseball and softball are almost the only teams still playing.

The football team, both basketball teams, and most others are enjoying a much-needed offseason after enduring the 2020-21 schedule.

Men's basketball coach Nate Oats has already enjoyed a round of golf with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino after beating his Iona bunch in NCAA Tournament last month. It's probably safe to say, too, that coach Nick Saban will take the chance to play a round here and there.

But I digress...

Here's what we have this week in Crimson Tide athletics:

Baseball and softball are on the back nine of the season, playing high stakes games from now until the end, whenever that may be for both.

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide take on UAB in baseball at Regions Field down the road in Birmingham, Ala. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

As Alabama looks to continue its winning ways on the baseball diamond, it hosts Missouri this weekend for a Friday-Sunday series at The Joe. First pitch Friday night is at 6 p.m., with Saturday's at 2 p.m., and the series finale at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Softball, meanwhile, will be in Athens, Ga., this weekend as it takes on the Georgia Bulldogs. Friday's first pitch is at 5 p.m. CT, with noon and 1 p.m. times scheduled for games two and three on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Track & Field, Cross Country travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a one-day run at the LSU Invitational on Friday. They are usually All Day events, so keep that in mind if you want to follow along.

Well, that does it for this week's action of Alabama.

