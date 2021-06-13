This Week with the Crimson Tide: June 14-20, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of June 14-20, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the end of the line, so to speak, with Alabama athletics this year. With Track & Field, Cross Country finishing its season yesterday, the Crimson Tide have an empty schedule in athletics until early September.

But, if you don't already know, let's look at how things unfolded in Eugene, Ore., where Alabama took home fourth place in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Crimson Tide made its way to the podium for the first time in over 30 years with a good enough performance to end the season on a positive note.

Senior Tamara Clark had two top-three finished on the final day and led Alabama into the top-five in the final standings. Her performances in the 200m (22.17) and 100m (10.88) were a shade off first place.

There were other key contributors too, like junior Mercy Chelangat who finished in second place in the 10,000m and fifth in the 5,000m competition.

For the women's side, it marked their second consecutive top-five finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

As I said earlier, this was the last action of the 2020-21 year, and I imagine some of you soaked in as much as you could during the last nine months. It's been quite the year for most, almost all, Alabama athletics teams.

With June and July comes recruiting information, tidbits large and small, in football and basketball, so stay tuned for what's going on in the world of transfers and high school prospects alike.

And, eventually, head coach Nick Saban will return to the podium for SEC Media Days. That's when you can begin to sense fall and football season are not too far away.

