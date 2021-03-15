This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 15-21, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of March 15-21, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, obviously we know the men's basketball team will continue its season this week, locking up a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after sweeping the SEC crowns with its tournament championship win. They will face Iona on Saturday. Time is TBA. In the meantime, there is plenty of Alabama sports action this week.

Men's golf travels to Auburn, Ala. to play at the Tiger Invitational. The first round is Monday with the final round being played on Wednesday.

Softball, after sweeping in-state rival Auburn on the road, plays UAB in Birmingham on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Then, the Crimson Tide hosts Tennessee for a weekend series at Rhoads Stadium. Friday's first pitch is at 6 p.m. CT, with Saturday's at 2 p.m. and the Sunday finale at 1 p.m.

Cross country travels to Stillwater, Okla. to compete at the NCAA Championships on Monday. Then, later in the week, Track and Field goes to Auburn for the Tiger Track Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Baseball takes on the Troy Trojans for a mid-week game on the road. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide then travels to Fayetteville to play the Arkansas Razorbacks for its first conference series of the season. First pitch times for the series are as follows: 6:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday, then 2 p.m. CT for Sunday.

Swimming and diving competes at the Women's NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. on Wednesday-Saturday.

Rowing hosts Tennessee on Saturday

Women's golf plays at the Liz Murphey Intercollegiate in Athens, Ga. beginning Friday and finishing on Sunday.

On Friday night, Alabama volleyball hosts Tennessee for a 6 p.m. CT match. It then plays the Volunteers on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Gymnastics competes at the SEC Championships Friday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. CT in Huntsville, Ala.

Soccer plays once this week, facing South Alabama in Mobile on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Of course, many have their eyes on Alabama basketball right now, but as you can see there is plenty of Crimson Tide action to catch this week leading up to March Madness.

