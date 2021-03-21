This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 22-28, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of March 22-28, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, this time of year usually means leading with spring football that began last week. Not this spring, though, as the Crimson Tide are winning championships well beyond the gridiron. Gymnastics won the SEC title yesterday, adding its 10th conference crown in program history. Meanwhile, both men's and women's basketball continue to play deep into March.

It seems like the Tide hasn't rolled, collectively at least, like this in a while.

Men's and women's basketball play Monday, with the women's playing North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Meanwhile … men's basketball advanced to the second round and plays Maryland on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. That game is on TNT.

Baseball plays Southern Miss at home on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Then, the Crimson Tide welcomes Ole Miss to Tuscaloosa for a weekend series beginning Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Friday's game two also starts at 6 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at 1 p.m. SEC Network will air games two and three.

Men's swimming and diving compete at the NCAA Championships Wednesday-Saturday in Greensboro, N.C. The events are all day.

Track & Field compete at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina this week, which begins Thursday and ends Saturday. It will also compete at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Miss., a two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

The softball teams plays a mid-week game at home against North Alabama on Wednesday at 6 p.m., then travels to Kentucky for a Saturday-Monday weekend series in Lexington.

Volleyball plays at Kentucky on Wednesday and Thursday evening, with both matches starting at 6 p.m.

Men's golf travels to Starkville, Miss. to play at the Old Waverly Collegiate. The three-round tournament is over the weekend.

Women's tennis plays at Missouri on Friday, beginning at noon. Then, the Crimson Tide plays at Arkansas on Sunday at noon.

Soccer plays at home Saturday against Auburn. The game starts at 2 p.m. and is on SEC Network+.

Men's tennis plays LSU on Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The match begins at 3 p.m. The men's group then plays on the road at Texas A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m.

We're in the midst of postseason play for multiple Alabama sports, and those that aren't are competing almost every other day this spring.

