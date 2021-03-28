This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 29- April 4, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of March 29-April 4, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, you already know how this starts. Alabama men's basketball is still in the thick of it, playing UCLA in the Sweet 16 later today. For your sake, and maybe mine, a win tonight means more talking points of head coach Nate Oats and Co.

Overall, this is a lighter week than usual, with some sports either already finished or taking a brief mid-week break like baseball.

Alabama football continues its spring work, finishing the six week period with its annual A-Day on April 17. That's still over three weeks away, though, so here's what we have in the near future for Crimson Tide sports:

No. 4 Alabama softball continues its series to No. 7 Kentucky in Lexington, with the three-game slate wrapping up on Monday at 6 p.m. You'll be able to watch it on SEC Network.

Then, softball hosts Texas A&M for a weekend series in Tuscaloosa, but only on Friday and Saturday. Game times are 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. for game two.

Meanwhile … the calendar is empty until Thursday.

Beginning April 1, gymnastics will be at the NCAA Regionals, though it won't travel far as Coleman Coliseum is the host site. It's a three-day event ending Saturday afternoon.

Track & Field goes to Gainesville, Fla. for three days, beginning Thursday, to compete at the Florida relays. These are usually all day events, so keep that in mind.

Women's tennis also plays Thursday, hosting LSU at 1 p.m. It then welcomes Texas A&M for a Saturday afternoon match at noon.

Men's tennis plays Mississippi State at home on Friday night at 6 p.m., then travels to Ole Miss for a Sunday match at 1 p.m.

Baseball, after its mid-week break, hosts Tennessee for a weekend series at The Joe, running Friday-Sunday as usual. First pitch times are 6 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 a.m.

Soccer goes to Clemson, S.C. for a Saturday contest versus the Tigers. Its match begins at 11 a.m.

That does it for this week's action in Alabama sports.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics