This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 10-16, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Most of the recent talk revolves around Alabama football and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal, and while it means good things for coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, it also means I need to talk about what's going on besides that.

We're in May and school is out, so postseason, postseason, postseason, at least for most and soon-to-be all (probably).

First up is Women's Golf, as the Crimson Tide compete at the NCAA Regionals this week. The three-day event running Monday-Wednesday will be held in Baton Rouge, La.

Softball, meanwhile, hosts the SEC Tournament at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but its schedule does not extend beyond day one due to seeding, etc.

If you're in town, check it out, but get there early.

Track & Field, Cross Country hits the road for College Station, Tx., the site for SEC Championships starting Thursday and ending Saturday.

Yes, it can be hard to keep track of, but that's why I'm here.

Lastly, after its trip to Vanderbilt and Nashville, TN., Alabama baseball keeps with the trend and travels to Baton Rouge, La., to take on the LSU Tigers at the always-hostile Alex Box Stadium.

It's a weekend series, as usual, and a big one at that for the Crimson Tide as the regular season winds down.

There aren't a whole lot of games to be played, or tournaments to be had, so keep that in mind as we near the end and look forward to fall camp for Alabama football.

