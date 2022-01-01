BamaCentral Announces Addition of Tony Tsoukalas to Staff

BamaCentral announced the addition of veteran Tony Tsoukalas to the website's growing bullpen of sports writers covering Alabama Crimson Tide sports.

The award-winner will join Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham in BamaCentral's everyday coverage of Crimson Tide football, and also serve as the site's recruiting coordinator.

Tsoukalas begins immediately and will be part of BamaCentral's coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where No. 1 Alabama will be facing No. 3 Georgia in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

"This is a new position as we continue to expand," BamaCentral founder and publisher Christopher Walsh said. "We're thrilled to bring someone with Tony's experience and ability aboard.

"He's the kind of addition who our readers will really enjoy, especially with his prolific feature writing. Not only will you see a change with our regular cover stories, but having him on the staff will lead to other opportunities for our other writers. It's going to help us compete at the highest levels."

Tsoukalas graduated from the University of Alabama and has worked for a variety of news outlets, most recently the Rivals.com site, BamaInsider. He's won multiple awards, including from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

2022 BamaCentral Staff

Writers

Christopher Walsh: Publisher, Editor in Chief, columnist

Joey Blackwell: Football, basketball, baseball

Tony Tsoukalas: Football, features, recruiting coordinator

Katie Windham: Football, softball, gymnastics, recruiting

Contributors

Edwin Stanton: Editor, weekly feature, football/basketball/softball

Tyler Martin: Recruiting notes column, podcasts

Kristi Patrick: Bama in NFL, database guru

Cary Clark: Instant Analysis host, message board administrator

Specialists

Jimmy Bank: Historian

T.G. Paschal: Photographer

Anthony Sisco: Crimson Tikes

Interns

Clayton Connick: Recruiting, women’s basketball, backup baseball, basketball contributor

Blake Byler: Recruiting, women’s basketball, basketball contributor

Clay Miller: Site host/social media

BamaCentral is hoping to add a second site host/social media intern for the spring semester