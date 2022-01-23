BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 86, Missouri 76

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the vast majority of the night, things weren't pretty for Alabama basketball in a rematch against the Missouri Tigers.

Looking to avenge the 92-86 loss in Columbia from exactly two weeks earlier, the Crimson Tide players were making it really difficult on themselves. Missouri scored the opening bucket of the game, and then Darius Miles responded with a three-pointer to give the Crimson Tide the early 3-2 lead 48 seconds into the game. It would be the last lead Alabama would have until a James Rojas layup with 4:37 in the game gave Alabama a 75-73 lead.

The Crimson Tide closed the game on an 18-3 run over the final 5:45 to come back for the 86-76 win over Missouri.

"As much as I hate to say it, I feel like when our backs' against the wall, that's when we play the best," said Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly, who finished with 13 points and nine assists. "Obviously we didn't come out and start the game how we wanted to, but like I said, when it's winning time, that's kind of when we're at our best."

Even though Missouri is not the best opponent Alabama will face this season, this was in important win for where this team wants to be and would have been a devastating loss. Trailing by 14 points at different points in both the first and second half, they could have easily folded. Instead, as Quinerly said, they played their best when their best was needed and got back to a winning record in conference play at 13-6 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.

Watch the above video for a more extensive breakdown of Alabama's 86-76 win over Missouri.