BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama Basketball 68, Arkansas 67

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's victory over the Razorbacks from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball picked up another crucial win on Saturday, holding off a late run by Arkansas and taking home a narrow 68-67 victory.

While Alabama basketball led Arkansas for 34:07 of the game's 40 minutes, a 13-1 run late in the second half by the Razorbacks forced the Crimson Tide to fight back, re-taking the lead with under a minute left and winning the game.

Freshman guard J.D. Davison registered 11 points, the most of any Alabama player on the day and his second-consecutive game with double-digit points. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford finished the game with 10 points, but was the only other Crimson Tide player to score double-digits.

Sophomore guard Darius Miles led Alabama with seven rebounds. However, the rebounds were split fairly equally across the board, with Shackelford and senior guard Keon Ellis each picking up five, and three more players registering four. In total, Arkansas out-rebounded Alabama 46-40, with the Razorbacks wrangling in 21 offensive rebounds.

The victory for Alabama snapped a nine-game winning streak for Arkansas. The Crimson Tide is now 16-9 overall and is 6-6 in SEC play. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall to 19-6 on the season and are 8-4 in the conference.

Up next, Alabama will host Mississippi State inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU).

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's victory over the Razorbacks from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

