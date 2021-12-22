BamaCentral Courtside: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's 79-78 loss to the Wildcats at the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic from Legacy Arena.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a tough night in Legacy Arena for No. 10 Alabama basketball at the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Davidson Wildcats 79-78.

A 19-2 run in the first half by Davidson boosted the Wildcats to an 11-point lead early, but by halftime Alabama had cut the lead to six points. At the 2:01 mark in the second half, the Crimson Tide began a 9-0 run that put it within one point, but the Wildcats were able to hold Alabama off in the final seconds for the win.

While junior guard Jaden Shackelford had been quiet over the past couple of games for Alabama, he led the team in points on the night with 20. In total, three Crimson Tide players had double-digit points, including Shackelford, sophomore forward Juwan Gary with 15 and junior guard Jahvon Quinerly with 13.

Gary led Alabama in rebounds with eight, just two shy of a double-double. Grad-student forward Noah Gurley finished the game with six for second-best on the team.

With the loss, Alabama falls to 9-3 on the season while Davidson is now 9-2. The game marked the conclusion of the early non-conference slate for the Crimson Tide. Now, Alabama will prepare for SEC play as it hosts Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's 79-78 loss to the Wildcats at the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic from Legacy Arena.