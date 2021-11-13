BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 104, SDSU 88

The Crimson Tide improve to 2-0 to start the season, the first time that the program has been able to do so since 2018.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2018, Alabama basketball is 2-0 to start the season. On Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum, the No. 14 Crimson Tide outpaced the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 104-88 in a solid offensive performance.

Both Alabama and SDSU shot 49-percent from the floor, with the Crimson Tide making 41 of its 84 shots and the Jackrabbits making 34 of 70. In total, Alabama hit 13 of its 40 shots from beyond the arc, giving the Crimson Tide some breathing room in the second half to pull away.

Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished the night with the team-lead in points with 26, while fellow junior guard Jaden Shackelford finished just behind him with 23. Senior guard Keon Ellis registered the first double-double of his Alabama career, recording 15 points and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes on the court.

Freshman center Charles Bediako also had a big night, hitting 12 points and picking up six rebounds and two assists along the way.

In total, five Alabama starters finished the night with double-digit points, including Shackelford, Quinerly, Ellis and Bediako. Sophomore forward Darius Miles was the fifth player and registered 15 points. Nine of those points came off three three-pointers.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moves to 2-0 to start the season, the first time that a Nate Oats-coached Alabama team has done so. South Dakota State drops to 1-1 on the season with the loss.

