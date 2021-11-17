BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 73, South Alabama 68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the night, Alabama basketball came away with a 73-68 win over South Alabama.

The Crimson Tide built an early lead in the game, but the Jaguars mainly controlled the rest of the first half and the beginning of the second half. It wasn't until a 10-0 run from Alabama gave the Tide a 59-51 lead that Crimson Tide fans could begin to breathe. The Jaguars didn't give up though and fought back to tie the game at 62-62.

This is when it became imperative for Alabama to get stops on the defensive end and convert free throws on the offensive end including two clutch free throws from 6'10" freshman forward Charles Bediako. He also came up big around the rim with five rebounds and three blocks. After the game, Nate Oats said Bediako won the Hard Hat Award for the night.

Down the final stretch of the game after the final media timeout, Alabama was 7-10 from the free throw line.

Guards Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 18 points each. Both guys have been in double digits all three games for Alabama so far this season.

Juwan Gary did not play tonight as he was still healing from injury, so this gave more opportunity for players like Jusaun Holt and Darius Miles to get more minutes.

After the game, Ellis said he would prefer for every game to be a blowout but said Tuesday night's game was at least a good sign that the team fights back when facing adversity. Next up for the Crimson Tide is another home game on Friday night against Oakland.

Check out the video located at the top of this page to watch BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Katie break down Alabama's 73-68 win over South Alabama.