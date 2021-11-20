BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 86, Oakland 59

The Crimson Tide showed a dramatic level of improvement against the Golden Grizzlies after a lackluster performance agains the South Alabama Jaguars earlier this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into the ESPN Events Invitational for its first road games of the season, No. 14 Alabama basketball needed a solid win to regain its confidence after a lackluster performance against South Alabama.

On Friday night, the Crimson Tide delivered with a lopsided 86-59 victory, bringing the team's record to 4-0 as it prepares for its first road trip of the season.

Junior guard Jaden Shackelford extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to four with 20 points, leading Alabama on the night. Fellow junior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished just behind him with 19 points.

Including Shackelford and Quinerly, a grand total of four players registered double-digit points, with freshman center Charles Bediako tying a career-high 12 points and freshman guard J.D. Davison with 10.

On the night, the Crimson Tide shot 43 percent from the floor and was 10-of-36 (28 percent) from beyond the three-point line.

Another solid improvement for Alabama was its turnover margin. On the night, the Crimson Tide turned the ball over 12 times — a dramatic improvement over its game against South Alabama that saw Alabama turn the ball over 22 times. Oats said after the game that there is still improvement to be made in that category, but Friday night's performance was still a solid improvement over the team's game that was just three nights prior.

On the defensive end of the court, Bediako recorded three blocks for the team-lead. Three other Crimson Tide players recorded two blocks, with graduate forward Noah Gurley, redshirt-senior guard Keon Ellis and Shackelford recording a pair apiece.

Both Gurley and Davison tied for the team-lead in rebounds with seven each.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's 86-59 victory over the Golden Grizzlies from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.