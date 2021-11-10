Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64

Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham break down Alabama basketball's first win of the season from the court at Coleman Coliseum.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It felt good for the fans, and it felt good for these beat writers to be back inside a full Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night.

No. 14 Alabama beat Louisiana Tech 93-64 for the 2021 season opener. Based on opponent name alone, it might not seem like that impressive of a win. However, the Bulldogs were picked to finish second in Conference USA and returned lots of talented players including forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. 

It was a balanced night for the Crimson Tide with five players in double figures. Nate Oats said preseason that his team would be guard-heavy, and that proved true on Tuesday night with Keon Ellis, Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Darius Miles and JD Davison all having good games. 

Alabama made 13 three-pointers, shooting 39.4% from deep. It won't be easy for the Crimson Tide to always shoot at that pace, but if they do, they will be hard to beat. 

It was an impressive debut for Davison and fellow freshman Charles Bediako even though Bediako fouled out. The foul trouble in the front court will be one area Alabama will definitely want to improve moving forward. 

Bediako went out with five fouls late in the second half, Noah Gurley had four fouls, and Keon Ambrose-Hylton had three fouls in seven minutes of play. In the upcoming games, Oats wants to see better defense without fouling from his forwards. 

Next up, Alabama will host South Dakota State on Friday at 7 p.m.

Check out the video for a more in-depth breakdown of Alabama's first win of the season. 

