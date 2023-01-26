BamaCentral Courtside: No. 2 Alabama 66, Mississippi State 63

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It didn't always look like Alabama was going to come away with its eighth conference win. But in the end, the Crimson Tide was able to overcome the feisty Mississippi State Bulldogs — winning 66-63.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points — but Alabama roared back with a second half run to remain unbeaten in SEC play and on its home floor.

Jahvon Quinerly led the way for Alabama, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney had 13 points each.

The Bulldogs did a good job of keeping the basketball out of Miller's hands, as he was only able to get up nine shots.

Mark Sears and Jaden Bradley combined to shoot just 3-for-14.

Mississippi State was led by Tolu Smith and Dashawn Davis who combined for 29 points. Smith also grabbed seven rebounds.

The Crimson Tide defense stepped up in a big way — especially in the second half. Alabama forced Mississippi State into 15 turnovers and turned it into 22 points the other way.

The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-33.

Even though it shot just 37% from the field, Alabama was impressive from the free-throw line — going 19-for-22 from the charity stripe.

Check out the video above as Austin Hannon and Katie Windham provide their thoughts and takeaways from Coleman Coliseum.

