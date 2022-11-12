BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 95, Liberty 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everything clicked for Alabama on Friday night.

The Crimson Tide secured a 36-point victory over a Liberty team who was picked to win their conference in the preseason.

Offensively, Alabama got contributions from nearly everyone. Four different Alabama players scored in double figures — Mark Sears with 22, Brandon Miller with 20, Rylan Griffen with 16 and Jaden Bradley with 10 — while the Crimson Tide made 10 threes in the game.

The shooting was much improved from Monday night's win over Londwood, where Alabama only made three of its 28 attempts from beyond the arc. Miller was Alabama's best shooter on the night, shooting 80 percent from beyond the arc including multiple makes from NBA range. Sears added three makes of his own, lighting it up in the second half.

The Crimson Tide also defended exceptionally well, especially against a high-profile scorer in Liberty's Darius McGhee. Alabama once again outrebounded its opponent by a wide margin as well, holding the rebounding edge 45-23.

Next up, Alabama will take on South Alabama on the road on Tuesday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. CT.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Blake Byler break down Alabama's win over Liberty from the court at Coleman Coliseum.

