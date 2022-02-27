Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

BamaCentral's Edwin Stanton and Katie Windham break down Alabama's offensive outburst against the Gamecocks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even with starting two walk-ons for Senior Day, things were clicking on all cylinders for Alabama basketball in the first half against South Carolina inside Coleman Coliseum Saturday night. 

The Crimson Tide held a 50-27 lead at halftime, but any Frank Martin coached team is going to give up, and the Gamecocks came out of halftime on a 16-4 run and cut the once 23-point lead all the way down to six at 60-54 with 10 minutes to go. 

Three-pointers from Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford sparked the Alabama offense back to life, and the Crimson Tide began to put the game out of reach from the Gamecocks. Alabama got high-level performances out of its four main guards: Ellis, Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison. 

"We really haven't had all four of those guards—JQ, JD, Keon and Shack— play great in one game," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "This may have been the first time. I think all four of them were pretty good this game."

Read More

Shackelford was the leading scorer with 21 points closely followed by Quinerly with 20. Ellis added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Davison had 10 points and six rebounds. 

As Oats, pointed out in his postgame press conference, if Alabama can get that type of play out of all four in the same game, it will be a tough team to defend. 

Alabama hit the 90-point marker for the sixth time this season and showed what the offense is capable of against South Carolina; however, offense hasn't been the concern for Oats this season. He wants to see his defense played better, and there were flashes of a top defense against the Gamecocks Saturday night. 

More importantly, the Crimson Tide seems to be trending in the right direction at the right tine as March is right around the corner. 

For more analysis, watch the video from BamaCentral's Edwin Stanton and Katie Windham. 

JD Davison
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

By Katie Windham
40 seconds ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Softball Tallies Two More Wins at Mardi Gras Mambo, Moves to 14-0

By Tony Tsoukalas
28 minutes ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
All Things Bama

After Second-Half Breakdown, Alabama Regroups to Rout South Carolina

By Edwin Stanton
1 hour ago
Drew Williamson
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Outdone by Texas in Game Two, 2-0

By Clayton Connick
3 hours ago
Keon Ellis, Jahvon Quinerly and James Rojas at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

By Clayton Connick
4 hours ago
Dallis Goodnight and Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

By Katie Windham
5 hours ago
Antoine Jean
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas

By Clayton Connick
7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Shrewd Numbers

By Anthony Sisco
13 hours ago