BamaCentral Courtside: No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even with starting two walk-ons for Senior Day, things were clicking on all cylinders for Alabama basketball in the first half against South Carolina inside Coleman Coliseum Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide held a 50-27 lead at halftime, but any Frank Martin coached team is going to give up, and the Gamecocks came out of halftime on a 16-4 run and cut the once 23-point lead all the way down to six at 60-54 with 10 minutes to go.

Three-pointers from Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford sparked the Alabama offense back to life, and the Crimson Tide began to put the game out of reach from the Gamecocks. Alabama got high-level performances out of its four main guards: Ellis, Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison.

"We really haven't had all four of those guards—JQ, JD, Keon and Shack— play great in one game," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "This may have been the first time. I think all four of them were pretty good this game."

Shackelford was the leading scorer with 21 points closely followed by Quinerly with 20. Ellis added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Davison had 10 points and six rebounds.

As Oats, pointed out in his postgame press conference, if Alabama can get that type of play out of all four in the same game, it will be a tough team to defend.

Alabama hit the 90-point marker for the sixth time this season and showed what the offense is capable of against South Carolina; however, offense hasn't been the concern for Oats this season. He wants to see his defense played better, and there were flashes of a top defense against the Gamecocks Saturday night.

More importantly, the Crimson Tide seems to be trending in the right direction at the right tine as March is right around the corner.

