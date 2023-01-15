BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 106, LSU 66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum, the Alabama Crimson Tide demonstrated an eye-popping performance against an SEC foe.
The 4th-ranked Crimson Tide defeated LSU by a final score of 106-66, one of the program's largest victory's ever over an SEC opponent.
Alabama dominated the game from the opening tip — thanks in large part to 6-foot-9 freshman Brandon Miller. Miller was fantastic in the game recording 31 points on an efficient 11-for-16 shooting from the field. Of those 11 makes, seven of them were from beyond the 3-point line.
Behind Miller, Alabama had three players score 12 points — Rylan Griffen, Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears.
Alabama shot the ball exceedingly well in the game, making 20 of its 55 attempts for a 37 percent clip, but that was not what impressed Alabama head coach Nate Oats the most. Instead, Oats was impressed by the offensive rebounding and turnover numbers — two areas Oats said the staff has placed an emphasis on in recent weeks.
The Crimson Tide outrebounded LSU 52-38 including 20 boards on the offensive end, and only turned the ball over eight times — Alabama's third game with single-digit turnovers in its last four.
Alabama will look to build on these positives and improve upon its undefeated conference record on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide faces Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. CT in Nashville.
Check out the video above as BamaCentral's own Blake Byler and Austin Hannon break down Alabama's blowout win over LSU from Coleman Coliseum.
