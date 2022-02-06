BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Kentucky Basketball 66, Alabama 55

Check out the video located at the top of the page, where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's 66-55 loss at the hands of the Wildcats.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In its third-straight game against an opponent ranked in the top-5 teams of college basketball, Alabama fell to No. 5 Kentucky 66-55 inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.

In an abysmal night of shooting for the Crimson Tide, the team shot just 28-percent from the floor (18-of-64) and a minuscule 10-percent from beyond the arc (3-of-30). From the free-throw line, Alabama was slightly better, hitting 16 of 24 attempts from the charity stripe.

“I was disappointed in some of the guys later,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “We’ve got to regroup, make sure we’re getting good shots, and turnovers hurt us, too. Fifteen is too many.

“But we’ve got to score the ball. We can’t win if we don’t. We’ve got to get in the gym and work on it. I think at one time we had missed 12 straight shots. We were also missing layups.”

While the shooting was one of the worst performances of the Nate Oats era, the defensive effort on the night was relatively decent. In total, Alabama out-rebounded Kentucky 47-44 as well as blocked four shots and stole the basketball on five occasions.

Freshman center Charles Bediako led Alabama in both points and rebounds with 12 and eight, respectively. He also recorded one block, one steal and one assist on the night.

There was a fairly steep drop-off behind Bediako, though, with James Rojas registering 8 points, J.D. Davison and Jahvon Quinerly both tied for third with 7 points apiece.

