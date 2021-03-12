All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

Joey Blackwell and Tyler Martin breakdown the Crimson Tide's pummeling of Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Staff writers Joey Blackwell and Tyler Martin recap the University of Alabama's 85-48 victory over Mississippi State in Friday's SEC tournament quarterfinals on the latest edition of BamaCentral Courtside from Bridgestone Arena. 

"I think we answered the questions about whether our guys can come out ready to play at 11:00 tip," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said postgame. "Told them whatever they did do, get ready for that one, try to repeat tomorrow. It was nice to get the win. The fact Mississippi State was able to beat Kentucky kind of made our guys wake up. Plus they played us really tough two games in a row. I thought it was close all the way to the end both times we played these guys. I think our guys really locked in. Really goes to the senior leadership making sure the guys are locked in."

Alabama had three players finish in double-figures including guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively and forward Juwan Gary who poured in 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

As a team, the Crimson Tide shot 48 percent from the field (32-of-66) and 36 percent from three-point range (13-of-36). Senior guard John Petty Jr. connected on three triples of his own. 

Defensively, Alabama suffocated the Bulldogs as Mississippi State committed 18 turnovers and only 29 percent from the field (18-of-62). It was even worse from beyond-the-arc, only converting on one three-pointer out of 19 attempts. 

The Crimson Tide will now face Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday at 12 p.m, which will be televised on ESPN. Alabama beat the Volunteers 71-63 in Knoxville back on Jan. 2.

