Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Jerry Jeudy the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, and the first of the 2020 year.

Jeudy impressed everyone in his final game at Alabama in the Citrus Bowl where he recorded 204 yards off of six receptions and scored a touchdown.

The junior announced Saturday that he will forgo his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft.

Check out the video above for more Jeudy stats and analysis from BamaCentral’s own Joey Blackwell.

Also Considered:

John Petty Jr., | Junior guard, men’s basketball

  • 17 points and six rebounds in win over Richmond on Dec. 29
  • 19 points and seven rebounds in double-overtime loss to Florida on Jan. 4
  • Tied for team lead in points with sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., with 216 and leads team in rebounds with 96

Jaden Shackelford | Freshman guard, men’s basketball

  • 28 points and 8 rebounds in win over Richmond
  • 11 points and 6 rebounds in loss to Florida
  • Leads team in free throws and 35 out of 43 for an .814 percentage

Jordan Lewis | Redshirt-junior guard, women’s basketball

  • 21 points and 7 rebounds in loss to No. 4 South Carolina on Jan. 5
  • Leads team with 201 points

Come back every Monday throughout the year for the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Draft Decision

Faith, Family and Football: The Tagovailoa Decision

Joey Blackwell

With his decision to enter the NFL Draft announced Monday, Tagovailoa reiterated that faith and family were the deciding factors in his decision

Video: Tua Tagovailoa's Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior quarterback made his highly-anticipated decision known Monday morning

DeVonta Smith Announces Return to Alabama

Joey Blackwell

The junior wide receiver let his decision be known on social media Monday

Stay or Go? Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

After weeks of mulling over his options and soliciting advice, Tua Tagovailoa was finally ready to say what's next for him

Xavier McKinney Announces NFL Draft Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior defensive back let his decision be known on whether or not he’ll return to Alabama in 2020

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Women's Basketball Can't Get Past No. 4 South Carolina, 93-78

UA_Athletics

Redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists against the Gamecocks

Alabama Basketball Drops Tough SEC Opener at Florida, 104-98

Joey Blackwell

The Crimson Tide gave up a 14-point halftime lead to the Gators to lose in double-overtime

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Jan. 6-12, 2020

Christopher Walsh

The latest with Alabama athletics, plus some of what you can expect to see on BamaCentral this week