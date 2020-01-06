Jerry Jeudy the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, and the first of the 2020 year.

Jeudy impressed everyone in his final game at Alabama in the Citrus Bowl where he recorded 204 yards off of six receptions and scored a touchdown.

The junior announced Saturday that he will forgo his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft.

Check out the video above for more Jeudy stats and analysis from BamaCentral’s own Joey Blackwell.

Also Considered:

John Petty Jr., | Junior guard, men’s basketball

17 points and six rebounds in win over Richmond on Dec. 29

19 points and seven rebounds in double-overtime loss to Florida on Jan. 4

Tied for team lead in points with sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., with 216 and leads team in rebounds with 96

Jaden Shackelford | Freshman guard, men’s basketball

28 points and 8 rebounds in win over Richmond

11 points and 6 rebounds in loss to Florida

Leads team in free throws and 35 out of 43 for an .814 percentage

Jordan Lewis | Redshirt-junior guard, women’s basketball

21 points and 7 rebounds in loss to No. 4 South Carolina on Jan. 5

Leads team with 201 points

Come back every Monday throughout the year for the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.