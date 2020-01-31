Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

Christopher Walsh

BamaCentral was granted admission into the Associated Press Sports Editors on Friday, the organization announced.

APSE is a national organization that strives to improve professional standards for sports departments of professional news organizations and to recognize professional excellence among its membership.

"There is no bigger, or more prestigious organization in sports journalism," BamaCentral publisher and editor in chief Christopher Walsh said in a statement. "In addition to being an incredible resource it's a vehicle for journalists to improve and learn. Our aim is to be heavily involved. 

"We couldn't be more excited."

APSE announced its addition on its website.

Due to expired deadlines, BamaCentral will not participate in the 2020 writing and section contest, which will be judged in February. 

Walsh, a former Associated Press Sports Editors awards winner, will also take over as the president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association in June.

BamaCentral is a news website dedicated to providing the best coverage of University of Alabama sports, especially football. Founded in July 2018, it’s part of the Maven coalition and now associated with Sports Illustrated. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CrimsonTikes
CrimsonTikes

Editor

This is fantastic news and adds credentials to the BamaCentral brand almost like taking steriods! (Haha)

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rolltidesiscostride

From Commitments to Top Teams: Recruiting Rankings Heading into National Signing Day

Could the Crimson Tide finish with the nation's top recruiting class again?

Christopher Walsh

2022 Quarterback Prospect Tanner Bailey Discusses His Upcoming Visit to Alabama

Bailey chats about what an Alabama offer would mean and more

Tyler Martin

Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV

From the Anthem to wardrobes, there are odds for nearly everything during Super Bowl LIV

Christopher Walsh

Nate Oats Offers Update on James 'Beetle' Bolden's Sickness

The graduate-student guard has been sidelined all week with with a GI illness

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Jan 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Previewing Alabama's Junior Day: Key Names to Watch

Key players to watch ahead of Alabama's Junior Day on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Freshmen Could Determine How Gymnastics Team's Season Falls

Despite brutal schedule, Alabama's newcomers are already leading gymnastics team in routines

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women’s Basketball Drops to No. 25/25 Arkansas

Alabama failed to grab a win after a 22-point first half

Allie Wright