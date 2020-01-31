BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

BamaCentral was granted admission into the Associated Press Sports Editors on Friday, the organization announced.

APSE is a national organization that strives to improve professional standards for sports departments of professional news organizations and to recognize professional excellence among its membership.

"There is no bigger, or more prestigious organization in sports journalism," BamaCentral publisher and editor in chief Christopher Walsh said in a statement. "In addition to being an incredible resource it's a vehicle for journalists to improve and learn. Our aim is to be heavily involved.

"We couldn't be more excited."

APSE announced its addition on its website.

Due to expired deadlines, BamaCentral will not participate in the 2020 writing and section contest, which will be judged in February.

Walsh, a former Associated Press Sports Editors awards winner, will also take over as the president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association in June.

BamaCentral is a news website dedicated to providing the best coverage of University of Alabama sports, especially football. Founded in July 2018, it’s part of the Maven coalition and now associated with Sports Illustrated.