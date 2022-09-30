Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Introducing BamaCentral on Campus, Previewing Alabama's Matchup Against Arkansas

The undefeated and No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville this Saturday.
Welcome to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast! We are excited to bring you coverage and analysis of Alabama Athletics from an on-campus perspective.

The podcast airs weekly, with hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller along with a variety of guests breaking down the latest news regarding Crimson Tide sports. Episodes will also include the latest campus buzz and even some thoughts from students who attend the University of Alabama. 

On this week's episode, Joe and Clay introduce the BamaCentral on Campus podcast and provide a roadmap for what the future of the podcast will be. Then, they give a preview of Alabama's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks and then conclude the episode by discussing the Heisman chances for Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

Follow the link below for the latest episode:

The BamaCentral on Campus podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and wherever you get your podcasts!

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral. 

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_. 

