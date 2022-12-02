BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Joe and Clay begin by analyzing the Alabama football team and their overall regular season now that the Iron Bowl is complete. As they head into bowl season likely missing the College Football Playoff, what's next for the program and will there be significant changes made? With several players already entering the transfer portal, it looks like it could be an eventful offseason for the Crimson Tide.

Then, they discuss the early season success of Alabama basketball and what's been impressive so far this season. Finally, they analyze the Alabama soccer team's chances to win a national championship as they look to beat UCLA in their opening match at the College Cup.

