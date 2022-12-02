Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?

With the regular season now over, Alabama football heads toward bowl season. Joe and Clay discuss the roster and the potential changes that could be on the horizon.
Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Joe and Clay begin by analyzing the Alabama football team and their overall regular season now that the Iron Bowl is complete. As they head into bowl season likely missing the College Football Playoff, what's next for the program and will there be significant changes made? With several players already entering the transfer portal, it looks like it could be an eventful offseason for the Crimson Tide.

Then, they discuss the early season success of Alabama basketball and what's been impressive so far this season. Finally, they analyze the Alabama soccer team's chances to win a national championship as they look to beat UCLA in their opening match at the College Cup.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BamaCentral At The College Cup: Day 2

How to Watch Alabama Men's Basketball vs South Dakota State

