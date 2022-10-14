Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Tennessee Preview, SEC Overachievers and Disappointments

Joe Schatz and Clay Miller discuss the Crimson Tide's upcoming game against the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and what it will take to defeat them in Knoxville.
Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

In the latest episode, co-hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller recap Alabama's narrow victory over Texas A&M and then forecast what that means for the Crimson Tide as they take on Tennessee this weekend. They evaluate the Alabama offense and how important the return of Bryce Young is and then turn to the defense and analyze the best ways to stop Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers' high-powered offense.

FInally, Joe and Clay take a look at the SEC overall and determine the teams and quarterbacks that have been the biggest overachievers and disappointments this season. 

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify. 

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_. 

