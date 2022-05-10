Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Evaluating Alabama Basketball's 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

The panel discusses each of Alabama basketball's 2022 NBA Draft prospects and their odds for being selected.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above where the panel discusses each of Alabama basketball's 2022 NBA Draft prospects and their odds for being selected.

Gallery: Alabama Basketball's 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

3102022 Keon Ellis shoots free throws_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002441
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the LSU Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) reacts in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

