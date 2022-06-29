Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Predicting Alabama Basketball's SEC Record

The Crimson Tide learned its SEC opponents for the coming season on Wednesday.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel predicts Alabama basketball's SEC record following the announcement of next season's conference opponents.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Charles Bediako vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's 2022-2023 SEC Opponents Announced

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Predicting This Year’s College Football Playoff Teams

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Billy Neighbors (left), Pat Trammell and Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call, Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
Justin Jefferson
Recruiting

JUCO LB Justin Jefferson Commits to Alabama

By Joe Pickren17 hours ago
Justin Spring during the Parade of Olympians Celebration at SAP Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Adds Olympian to Coaching Staff

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
John Metchie Scores against Auburn
All Things Bama

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young and Crimson Tide up for Two ESPY Awards

By Christopher Walsh21 hours ago
Megan Bloodworth
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Softball Player Megan Bloodworth Transferring to WCWS Semifinal Team

By Katie WindhamJun 28, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) is forced out of bounds against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who Will Return Punts for Alabama this Season?

By Tony TsoukalasJun 28, 2022