Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Recapping Day 1 of SEC Media Days

The panel is joined by intern Blake Byler to discuss Greg Sankey and Lane Kiffin from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above where the panel is joined by BamaCentral intern Blake Byler to recap Day 1 of SEC Media Days from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Lane Kiffin on What Former Assistants Have Learned from Nick Saban

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Former LSU Teammates Wish Eli Ricks Well at Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
2022 SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

SEC Heading Toward One-Division Model

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Greg Sankey Calls for National NIL Standard at SEC Media Days

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open 2022 SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: 'We Are a Superleague'

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to (28) Javier Arenas during the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 18, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas17 hours ago
Connor Prielipp
All Things Bama

Alabama LHP Connor Prielipp Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago
IMG_0291
Recruiting

Elite 2023 RB Justice Haynes Commits to Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJul 17, 2022