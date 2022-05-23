Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What went wrong for Alabama Softball?

The panel breaks down what went wrong for Alabama softball at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional this past weekend.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above where the panel breaks down what went wrong for Alabama softball at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional this past weekend.

Gallery: Alabama Softball at the 2022 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional

Montana Fouts
Ally Shipman doubles against Chattanooga
Alabama softball team

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Dominick Welch
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Officially Announces Arrival of St. Bonaventure Transfer Dominick Welch

By Tony Tsoukalas12 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 8.07.46 AM
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Adds Henry Barrera as New Strength and Conditioning Coach

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 9.37.27 AM
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Shazz Preston

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club.
All Things Bama

Everything Justin Thomas Said After Winning the 2022 PGA Championship

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, Javier Arenas, tornado, May 23, 2011
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
082821_WGO_vanderBiestIs_Practice_EP0115
All Things Bama

Alabama Concludes Memorable Season at 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

By University of Alabama sports information14 hours ago
Stephon Wynn Jr., Alabama practice, Aug. 17, 2021
All Things Bama

DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell17 hours ago
Justin Thomas plays his shot on the seventeenth fairway during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
All Things Bama

Justin Thomas Wins Second PGA Championship Title

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago