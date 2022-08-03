Skip to main content

Three-And-Out: Who are we looking forward to seeing most at Fall Camp?

The panel members discuss who they are looking forward to seeing and hearing from most as Alabama football begins Fall Camp.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Christopher Walsh. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel members discuss who they are looking forward to seeing and hearing from most as Alabama football begins Fall Camp.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Christopher Walsh: Christopher Walsh has covered Crimson Tide football since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest honor for story of the year. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood
Bama/NFL

2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: How to Watch the Hall of Fame Game

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick2 hours ago
Nick Saban and Eli Gold at the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
All Things Bama

Legendary Alabama Announcer Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Reasons

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Outside Linebackers/Edge Rusher

By Edwin Stanton5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, August 3, 1981, John Hannah
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
TBT champions: Blue Collar U
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Watches His Former Players Win $1 Million Title in The Basketball Tournament

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Ryan Kelly
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Ryan Kelly Make the All-Pro Leap in Indianapolis?

By Hunter De Siver20 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

By Edwin Stanton22 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) puts the old leather helmet on head coach Nick Saban at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the Miami Hurricanes.
All Things Bama

Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?

By Joey BlackwellAug 2, 2022 2:00 PM EDT