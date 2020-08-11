Bama Central
Lee Hodges is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Former University of Alabama golfer Lee Hodges is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for Aug. 5-11.

Hodges shot an even-par 71 on Sunday to keep him in first place at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, keeping him at 11-under par and securing his victory at the tournament.

“It was pretty emotional down the stretch; I just tried to keep it together,” Hodges said in a media release. “It has not sunk in yet. It probably won’t sink in today. Maybe tomorrow. It’s special. You look back on it and you see how hard you fought and it’s pretty cool."

With the win on the Korn Ferry Tour, Hodges now qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Hodges took home a sum of $144,000 for his victory.

Others for consideration ...

  • L.A. Clippers power forward/center JaMychal Green continued to perform from three-point land with Green now shooting 51.9 percent from beyond the arc, which is good enough for eighth-best in the NBA.
  • Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Matt Foster made his first career start on the mound on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians. Foster pitched a total of 2.0 innings, allowing no runs and no hits, walking one and striking out three.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thomspon

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

