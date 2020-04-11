The Beatless Beat Writer: Notes from a Supply Run

For only the third time in three weeks, I ventured outside of my Tuscaloosa home this morning.

Grocery time.

While I’ve been jokingly referring to my trips to the grocery store to my friends as “supply runs”, shopping at a grocery store for food and other essentials has evolved into an entirely new experience as our current situation has progressed.

Practicing social distancing is quite a challenge when perusing the aisles at your local grocer, particularly if you shop at big stores like I am wont to do.

As a writer covering the various Alabama Athletics beats and as a lifelong Crimson Tide fan I am typically very aware of spotting people wearing clothing associated with the university.

Today was no different. As I was roaming the aisles picking up enough ‘supplies’ to last me the next couple of weeks, I spotted many Script As sported on hats, shirts, and even a few shorts and shoes.

As I have become known to do for this blog, my journalistic curiosity got the better of me. I began to make it a point to start asking random Alabama fans what their thoughts have been during this period of no sports in Tuscaloosa.

One such fan, a local man named Jim who appeared to be in his late 40s and was displaying both an Alabama shirt and hat, explained that it’s been tough getting by without his Crimson Tide.

“Man it’s been tough,” Jim said. “My wife’ll tell you that all I do is watch Alabama on TV. I grew up here, so football is what I eat and breathe.”

Jim elaborated on all the free time that he’s had since there’s not much news out of the Crimson Tide right now other than recruiting and the NFL Draft.

“I think the wife’s kinda glad there’s nothing going on so I actually take care of my grass,” Jim laughed. “She’s been putting me to work.”

Jim’s story is not unlike many others in the state of Alabama today. He’s exactly right. We do all have a lot of free time with sports on a temporary hiatus.

As I continued to roam the aisles, I came across another man in his 20s named DeQuan. After discussing at length the best type of boxed mac & cheese, we got to talking about some Alabama basketball.

“I know that Bama hoops ain’t been as popular as football but I’m pumped,” DeQuan said. “I think with all these recruits we got comin’ in we about to have a good 2020.

“It feels like Christmas every day.”

DeQuan is a passionate Crimson Tide basketball fan who tries to go to as many games as he can a year despite being a single dad and working two jobs.

“I played hoops in high school and have loved the game ever since,” DeQuan said. “Alabama is what gets me through tough times. Being a single dad makes it tough, but when my little girl gets old enough to come along I know she's gonna love it."

DeQuan elaborated that the team’s struggles over the past few seasons haven’t been easy on him.

“I definitely have a few gray hairs more than I should because of Alabama,” DeQuan chuckled. “But it’s my team. I ain’t gonna leave ‘em.”

I asked DeQuan what he had been doing to pass the time since the SEC tournament and the following March Madness and NIT had been cancelled.

While I expected a dismayed response, he remained hopeful.

"Man I've been keeping up with all of these commitments," DeQuan said. "[Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats] has been burning down the house with some of these players we got coming in. I probably read a little too much about 'em."

Both Jim and DeQuan are perfect representatives of the Crimson Tide fanbase: passionate, diverse individuals who come from completely different walks of life yet share a love for sports in Tuscaloosa.

Sports are a beautiful thing. They can unite individuals who would never share friendships in the outside world, but once they step through the gates of Bryant-Denny Stadium or the awning of Coleman Coliseum, we all become one big family.

During this time of a lack of sports and entertainment as a whole (aside from the many late-night binge sessions of Netflix and YouTube that I’m currently partaking in), things might seem dark. They might seem bleak. However, sports is serving as a bright light at the end of a long dark tunnel that helps us all press forward together.

“I can’t wait for football,” Jim said. “It’s going to be a helluva season.”

The Beatless Beat Writer is a series of stories by BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell. The series is meant to reflect on and discuss Alabama athletics and its fans in Tuscaloosa during the current pandemic.