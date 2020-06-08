The Beatless Beat Writer: Star Trek 2020

When writing today’s blog entry came up, I’ll honestly admit I had no idea what to write about.

I like to think that usually I’m fairly decent at putting my thoughts on paper (or, as in this instance, a computer screen), but today I have been at a loss of words.

Is it because of the coronavirus? No, I don’t think so. Is it because of all of the protests surrounding George Floyd’s murder and our nation’s desire for change? I don’t think it’s that, either.

Sure, I could write on either of those matters. Lord knows I have enough opinions to go around for both of those topics. However, as a sports journalist I do not believe it is my place to lecture on societal or social matters. While I do believe that everyone should educate themselves, I’m not exactly a primary source on the matter.

In all honesty, I’ve grown tired of social media and the constant self-promotion that goes on there.

Maybe that’s it? Maybe that’s why I’m having difficulty writing? Maybe I’m just tired.

As a member of the media, part of our job is to monitor social media. It plays an integral role in news nowadays, whether we like it or not. Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. Reddit. Even Tik Tok. All manner of social media is now used to convey news and information to the general public.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have deeply wanted to take a hiatus from social media. However, it is my duty to monitor such websites in order to perform my job adequately.

‘Why has it been so difficult these past couple of weeks?’ you might be asking me. In your heart of hearts, I believe you probably know the answer.

Negativity reigns supreme.

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of positive posts on social media. Some might even be considered motivating. However, over the past couple of weeks the vast, overwhelming majority of things have been negative.

You want to know what the hard part is? I completely understand and support the message behind the negativity.

Our society needs change. That much is certain. In my shirt memory, I cannot remember a time where our country was more divided. Sure, there have always been party lines and other issues that have divided us, but never to this extreme (in my lifetime, at least).

Today, my good friend and coworker here at Bama Central Tyler Martin wrote a piece that I highly recommend everyone read. In it, Tyler dives into the story of former UA gymnast Tia Kiaku and her struggles with racism at the Crimson Tide gymnastics program.

You can read his story here.

As I’m monitoring the social media on these posts, there have been comments, both in favor of Tia as well as those against her.

It’s 2020. How on God’s green earth can racism still exist? How can you sit there and read Tia’s story, from her very mouth, and not see a problem with the issues that she faced?

There it is. That’s what’s really been bothering me.

Lately, I’ve been watching the original Star Trek TV show and old films by Gene Roddenberry (trust me, this ties into my story). The show revolves around captain James T. Kirk and his crew on the starship Enterprise as they travel around the universe seeking life.

But you all probably already know the plot to such classic characters.

When Roddenberry wrote Star Trek, he intentionally wrote a racially and ethnically diverse cast of characters. In Roddenberry’s future, he believed that men and women would coexist in perfect harmony, with all differences cast aside. Race, religion, ethnicity, gender, and all other factors would be celebrated for their uniqueness and individuality but would also not be tiered or stratified.

In the 1960s, this was incredibly radical.

In summary, Roddenberry thought that humanity would one day be a unified entity, working together to progress forward together.

In Star Trek: The Next Generation, the new set of writers elaborated on Roddenberry’s concepts, with captain Jean-Luc Picard leading his equally diverse cast and tackling social issues both directly and indirectly.

In my opinion, both of these shows perfectly display the potential for humanity. However, this can only happen is we make it so.

As I stated earlier, it’s 2020. Life is more comfortable now that in human history thanks to technology. Sure, we don’t have warp drives or phasers, but we have something better: our fellow humans.

Why can’t we unite on common issues? Why can’t we see our fellow men and women struggling and not reach out a helping hand? Why can we not see past our differences and instead embrace what we have in common?

One day I hope that we can all unite on this matter. In all realism, it probably won’t be in the near future. However, ultimately it will happen. If it doesn’t, I’m not sure if humanity will ever be able to press on much longer.

Wow, these were some interesting thoughts. Maybe I should go share these on Facebook …

The Beatless Beat Writer is a series of stories by BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell. The series is meant to reflect on and discuss Alabama athletics and its fans in Tuscaloosa during the current pandemic.

**I understand that in the video above I accidentally said 'Hank McCoy' instead of 'Leonard McCoy'. My apologies for making that mistake. I also named Spock as Kirk's first mate instead of the proper term of first office. Once again, please don't eviscerate me, Trekkies.