Best Fits for Alabama's Players in the 2020 NFL Draft

He grew up a Cowboys fan, was the subject of "Tanking" rumors especially with the Dolphins, and used to dream of playing in Los Angeles, albeit with USC.

But are any of them an ideal destination for former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

Maybe not, although the latter two are in need of quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

When the first round is held tonight, chances are Tagovailoa won't have to wait too long for his phone to ring. He's arguably the most exciting player in the player pool this year, Joe Burrow included.

Tagovailoa's also the kind of quarterback who could go anywhere and try and make the best of a bad situation, but at this point no one should be rooting for him to land with the Dolphins any more.

The guess here is that he'll be selected by the Chargers.

"If you like the quarterback, you take him," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said. "You don’t wait. If I’m the Chargers, I’d be happy to get him at [No.] 6.”

However, everyone should be rooting for another scenario to play out. Before disclosing it, here's where Alabama fans should be rooting for its former players to end up this weekend.

Note: Matt Womack isn't included because he's not expected to be drafted. The hope here is that he signs a free-agency deal and gets into a training camp.

Shyheim Carter

New Orleans needs some help in the secondary and it might be where he could have the best chance to stick and a contribute.

Saints

Jayden Mayden

New Coach Joe Judge knows Alabama and needs some thumpers over the middle. Mayden seems like his kind of player.

"He can play in the deep half, he can cover in the slot, he can match up with tight ends," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "He plays very aggressive. You'll see the big hits. Just needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing some tackles, but he's got good ball skills and he can run. There's a lot to like about him, and I think he's a good player."

Giants

Anfernee Jennings

In Seattle's scheme the edge rusher doesn't necessarily have to be a freak of nature, but someone who plays physically. Jennings could potentially have a long career playing in this defense.

Seahawks

Terrell Lewis

The Ravens were a tempting pick, and you know it would be a good fit. But Baltimore has a bigger need at interior linebacker. With Bud Dupree franchised, Pittsburgh could groom Lewis, who is still a little raw following all the time he missed due to injuries.

Steelers

Raekwon Davis

He would look great in the white and silver with the Cowboys. But Tennessee could use some size in the interior and Davis figures to be a good fit.

Titans

Jalen Hurts

There's also sorts of speculation that the former Alabama quarterback who finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma could end up being a first-round selection. That might be a little optimistic. Indianapolis needs to find Philip Rivers some weapons, but it could also land the quarterback of the future as well.

Colts

Xavier McKinney

Who better to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the back end next to Eddie Jackson? Maybe Chuck Pagano can get Chicago to trade up.

Bears

Trevon Diggs

The Vikings have the need, but they just traded away Diggs' brother Stefon to Buffalo so that could be a little awkward. In Atlanta, he could start opposite Isaiah Oliver.

Falcons

Henry Ruggs III

The Eagles would be a great fit, only we're buying in to what Jeremiah suggested last week.

"Just as a football fan, I want to see what Kyle Shanahan could do with Ruggs, with his speed, with his toughness with the ball in his hands. I just envision the stretch bootleg that they like to run there and having Ruggs running those deep over routes and watching people try and run with that dude. No chance. And I think Kyle Shanahan got a front row seat to see what the speed looked like in the Super Bowl with Tyreek Hill on the biggest play of the season. It cost them a Super Bowl ring, and that speed was the difference.

"I think they'll know what that value is, and I would love to see what he can do with him creatively. Man, it would be a lot of fun."

Yes it would. 49ers.

Jerry Jeudy

The tape never lies, and a lot of teams teams only have game cut-ups to go on with this year's receivers after Pro Day workouts were cancelled. Denver has a big-time need, but is picking 15th. After the Antonio Brown disaster, Las Vegas needs a go-to guy and no one in the draft runs better routes.

He probably won't end up there, but Raiders

Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Cardinals make a lot of sense at No. 8, but the guess here is that he doesn't last that long.

"When you watch him on tape, he’s impressive," said Kiper, who likes Wills for the Jets at No. 11. "That’s why I think he could be a left tackle, even though he didn’t play it. He’s 6-4 plus, 312 pounds. He’s got really long arms. He tested well. He’s very athletic."

We're going with the other New York team: Giants

Tua Tagovailoa

Here's what everyone outside of South Florida should be hoping for: The Dolphins pass on Tagovailoa, the Patriots trade up and get him, and then he gets to show Miami what a mistake it made twice every year.