Big Ten Officially Reverses Course, Will Play College Football in 2020

Tyler Martin

Let's give a warm welcome, to the Big Ten, on its return to the 2020 college football season.

On Wednesday morning, the conference announced its plan to resume football activities and games on the weekend of October 23-24, 2020. 

Reportedly, the vote between presidents and chancellors of the 14 member institutions was unanimous to bring back the sport. The league also adopted new medical protocols that includes daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening. 

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee, said in a press release.

“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

This story will be updated. 

