Big Ten/Pac-12 Decisions Have Massive Ramifications, Meanwhile the SEC, ACC, Big 12 Must Unite

Tyler Martin

The #WeWantToPlay movement fell short in Big Ten and Pac-12 country. 

Pleas to reconsider cancellation from the conference's biggest faces, like Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, and James Franklin were not enough to stop the inevitable announcement on Tuesday afternoon. 

While the decision is one that can be easily understood, does the Big Ten or Pac 12 know what ramifications lie ahead?

Player health and safety amidst COVID-19 is the overarching reason for cancellation, according to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. There is hope that the season is played in the spring, but what is so safe about student-athletes playing 20 or so games in an eight-month stretch? 

That very logic contradicts itself, which likely means we will not see the Big Ten or Pac-12 until the fall of 2021. 

Say goodbye to non-revenue generating sports, too. 

No March Madness and no football in one calendar year? The cuts across athletic departments are coming and they will be in bunches. Get ready.

Another ramification: recruiting. 

Big Ten coaches have a reason to be upset because if other leagues, like the SEC, ACC, and Big 12, end up playing, recruits will take notice. Big Ten presidents did not, ultimately, care about the people who were impacted by their vote the most. The leadership of its league did not allow time for their plan to be enacted to see if it would even worked.

Even one member of the Big Ten, Nebraska, is looking at other options to play despite the announcement. 

You do not have a schedule release event on your own network, then days later cancel. The optics of it all is extremely disheartening. 

What is even more disappointing is that these campuses, specifically, the Big Ten will welcome tens of thousands of students back, set them up in dorms and classrooms, but the thought of playing football is the straw that broke the camel's back.  

I just hope that the school presidents have the gall to tell their student-athletes to their face of why they made the decision to cancel and strip away an offseason of hard work.

Now, it is time for the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 to band together and prove this can work. Even at the very least, give it a shot. Three leagues must become one collective voice.

Medical officials in the SEC and ACC have been given the green light to progress to the next step in having a season. Can they convince the Big 12? 

The Power Three could very well be our new normal in 2020. 

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary.

