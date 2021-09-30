Bill O'Brien Reportedly Joked He Wanted Texans to Fire Him After Hearing of Patriots' Interest

According to a new book penned by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, O'Brien allegedly said "I was trying to get fired."

A new book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham has shed new light on the situation surrounding Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien during his time as the Houston Texans' head coach.

In Wickersham's book, O'Brien was discussed as a possible replacement for New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with the possibility to even succeed Bill Belichick as the team's head coach.

Upon hearing the rumors, O'Brien allegedly joked that he wished the Texans would fire him so that he would be available for the opportunity.

"I was trying to get fired," O'Brien reportedly said.

The reported joke came at a time when tensions were high between O'Brien and the Texans' general manager Rick Smith. The leaks were from O'Brien's side of the Texans organization were so "aggressive" that it became suspicious, according to ESPN reports.

The Texans made O'Brien the team's director of football operations after the power struggle subsided.

O'Brien was later fired from his positions with the Texans in 2020 after beginning the season 0-4. Overall, his time in Houston ended with a regular-season record of 52-48 and a postseason record of 2-4.

O'Brien was hired as the new offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide in late January just weeks after former OC Steve Sarkisian departed to become the new head coach at the University of Texas. Since joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, O'Brien has led the Crimson Tide offense to lead the SEC in points (182) and third in the conference in passing yards (1,298).

O'Brien and top-ranked Alabama football are slated to play No. 12 Ole Miss this Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.